Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $112.76 Million Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 227.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443,666 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $112,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 26.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of EDIT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. 32,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.47. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $32.46.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.