Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,296 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $139,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.05. 26,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

