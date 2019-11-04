Summit Materials Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

SUM stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90,210 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 900,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 340,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after purchasing an additional 730,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

