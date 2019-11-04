SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives $20.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 11,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.72. SVMK has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $122,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $29,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,151 shares of company stock worth $2,680,918 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVMK by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,894 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,477,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,619,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

