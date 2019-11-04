Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

