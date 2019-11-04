SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Bank of America upped their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.98.

SYSCO stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.