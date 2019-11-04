T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,042,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,887,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

