TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of TAL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. 3,084,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,137. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.27. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 220.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,017,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,556 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 267.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 2,269,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,525 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 296.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,100 shares during the last quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,679,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,601,000 after purchasing an additional 948,346 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

