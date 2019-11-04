Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Given a $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TLND. BidaskClub raised shares of Talend from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.43.

TLND traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 295,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Talend has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 249.51%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $54,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Talend by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

