Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.73.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

