Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 2,020,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 186,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $5,095,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

