TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $236,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $784,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $655,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $6,654,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 57.7% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 265,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

