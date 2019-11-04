TD Securities Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.19.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.97. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.00.

In other news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$252,280. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,688.38. Insiders have sold a total of 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $664,364 over the last three months.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

