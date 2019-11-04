Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 247.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. 44,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $42.20 to $38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

