Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 603,585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemours were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Chemours by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,334 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Chemours by 1,419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 486,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 454,100 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Chemours by 6,154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 75,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,095. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, Director Mary B. Cranston bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,747.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,790 shares of company stock valued at $518,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.77.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.