TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.59. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 622.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. 127,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,433. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

