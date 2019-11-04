Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,167,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

