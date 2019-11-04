TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. 828,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,901. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in TEGNA by 219.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 149,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 102,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

