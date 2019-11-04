Telefonica Brasil (VIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,412. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Standpoint Research lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.80 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.10 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

