Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TEF remained flat at $$7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 976,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Telefonica has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

