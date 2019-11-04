Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

