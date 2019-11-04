Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.34. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

