Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,916 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after buying an additional 551,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SYSCO by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,388,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SYSCO by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,776,000 after buying an additional 455,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $2,648,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,336.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,771. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.98.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 162,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,679. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

