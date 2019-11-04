Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 620.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,512 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,119,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,138,000 after acquiring an additional 83,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.34. 11,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,516. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.71.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

