Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 267.40 ($3.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $168.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Ten Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.80%.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Duncan Garrood purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.