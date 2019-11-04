Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Downgraded to Hold at Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of TEN traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon B. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,377.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 32.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.6% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $129,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

