Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.32.

Tesla stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,780,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.05 and its 200-day moving average is $236.77. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $3,290,420 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

