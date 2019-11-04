Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Raised to Buy at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTPH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,603. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($8.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.60) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.60% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

