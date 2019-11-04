Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,798,000 after buying an additional 557,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,382,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,128,000 after buying an additional 240,111 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,909,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,929,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,542,000 after buying an additional 144,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.44. 1,296,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

