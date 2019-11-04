Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,030,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $214.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.