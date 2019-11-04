Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.18 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,094,000 after buying an additional 87,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after buying an additional 487,047 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,183,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,158,000 after buying an additional 132,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,111,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 54,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in OGE Energy by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,292,000 after buying an additional 558,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.75. 55,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $45.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

