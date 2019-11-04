Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,507 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,252. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

