Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,286 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after acquiring an additional 418,164 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,773.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $100,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $35,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,551 shares of company stock worth $457,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.16.

PEG traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.30. 101,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

