Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 285 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

BAP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.55. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $199.83 and a 52 week high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

