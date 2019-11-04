Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 25,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,924 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,450,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,662,000 after purchasing an additional 859,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

