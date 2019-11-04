Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genesis Energy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,024 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 737,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,916 shares in the company, valued at $984,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan S. Sims bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $225,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $260,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.19. 27,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,159. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.88 and a beta of 1.27. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

