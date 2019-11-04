Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

PBH traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,863. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.