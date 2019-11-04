The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $12.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.75.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Carlyle Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.61.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.40%.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

