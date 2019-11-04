The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.61.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.40%.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

