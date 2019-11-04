The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given a $47.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) has been assigned a $47.00 target price by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

