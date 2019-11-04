The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 169.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDCO. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at $24,399,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Medicines by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 534,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Medicines by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,438,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,297,000 after purchasing an additional 460,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at $16,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the second quarter valued at $12,890,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,086. The Medicines Company has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $58.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

