The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) has been given a $23.00 price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WU. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Shares of WU traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 14,371,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The Western Union has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 367.64% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Miles sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $150,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,739.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $1,290,630. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 66.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 83,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

