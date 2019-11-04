Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Shares of THR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 140,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,830. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,990.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John U. Clarke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,037.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock worth $186,965 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Thermon Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Thermon Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Thermon Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

See Also: Death Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.