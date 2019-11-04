THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $7.75 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

Get THL Credit alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

TCRD opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $215.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.03. THL Credit has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $7.77.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 45.45%. On average, analysts predict that THL Credit will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRD. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the second quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 14.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (TCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.