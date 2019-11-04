Ties.DB (TIE) One Day Volume Tops $13.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $230,033.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Over the last week, Ties.DB has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00220330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.01376244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

