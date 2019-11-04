Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TLYS. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE TLYS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,218. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

