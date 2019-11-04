Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,970 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,970 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,294 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,798 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $8.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.02. 228,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

