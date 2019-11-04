Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 2.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $21,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 433,452 shares worth $49,912,925. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $113.11. 2,492,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

