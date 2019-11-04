Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Rayonier comprises 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $29.50. 39,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.76. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

