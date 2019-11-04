Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.70

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 13773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on Timken and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Timken alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 397,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,129,801.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $8,665,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Timken by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Timken by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 91,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,072 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.